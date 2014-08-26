LG G3 Stylus brings pen control, but it's no Galaxy Note 4 rival

The pen is mightier than this smartphone

Details on the LG G3 Stylus have been officially unveiled by the Korean firm ahead of the handset's debut at IFA 2014.

This isn't a high flying device to take on the likes of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 4, but rather a mid-range handset which LG claims will be available at a yet undisclosed, affordable price point.

So what do you get? Well the G3 Stylus houses a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 13MP rear camera and 1.3MP front snapper inside a body design it's inherited from the flagship LG G3.

Compare that to the 2.5GHz quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 13MP rear cam and 2.1MP front camera on the G3 and it's obvious the Stylus isn't in the same league.

Big size, small specs

The screen remains 5.5 inches in size, but the stunning QHD resolution has been replaced by a disappointingly low qHD (960 X 540) offering.

That translates to a pixel density of just 200ppi (vs 534ppi on the G3), meaning it won't be the sharpest of displays.

Of course you do get a stylus - made from 'Rubberdium' - and a suite of pen capable apps to encourage its use.

Both the G3 and G3 Stylus also share Android 4.4 KitKat and LG's latest user interface - so it's not all bad news.

In terms of availability the G3 Stylus looks to be directed at a certain type of market with LG confirming it will go on sale in Brazil first from September, followed by nations in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States).

There's no word yet on whether the G3 Stylus will make it to Europe, the US or Australia, but we have contacted LG for more information.