Jobs knocks Google founders off top of MediaGuardian 100 list

The iPhone 4 - just make sure you have a nice case for it!

Steve Jobs has toppled Google founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin off the top of this year's influential Media Guardian 100 list of the most powerful people in the media.

The success of the 'game changing' iPad and iPhone has propelled Jobs to the top of the list for the first time, despite the widely-publicised problems with the new iPhone 4.

Rewriting the media landscape

"The iPhone was a game-changer and the iPad is set to rewrite the media landscape," said the panel that chose the top 100 in a statement.

This is the tenth time the Media Guardian 100 list has been published. In terms of other big tech and media names in this year's power-list, the aforementioned Google founders, Page and Brin were at number 2, the BBC's Mark Thomson was at number 3, while Rupert Murdoch climbs back up the list to number 4, due to the installation of paywalls on The Times and The Sunday Times' websites.

"Paywalls are going to be the big story of the year," said the panel. "The whole of the newspaper industry is watching."

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter co-founder, Evan Williams, co-founder and chief executive of Twitter were both in the top ten.

You can see the full list over at MediaGuardian

Via The Guardian