Sony Ericsson to build PlayStation phone

Sony Ericsson games boss Peter Ahnegard has said the company has recently decided to move forward with plans to launch a PlayStation-branded mobile phone. The gaming phone will join the likes of Sony Ericsson's Cyber-shot range of camera phones, and the Walkman range of music phones.

Speaking to Pocket Gamer, Ahnegard said that the final decision to move ahead with the project was made at Games Convention in Leipzig last week.

"Up until today we haven't felt we could launch a PlayStation phone because it wouldn't be recognised as a true continuation of that brand of products", he said.

"To explain our position I need to look at the brands we've developed so far, in particular the Cyber-shot and Walkman phones. When we looked at all the assets we could muster for music and imaging, the services, downloads and overall proposition, we felt that we could create something that really lived up to the values of the brand and fill all the required boxes.

"We're not launching a brand of handset simply because we can, but because we can lead [sic] up to the expectations of the consumer."

Sony Ericsson PSP phone coming

However, Ahnegard would not give any details on when the Sony Ericsson PlayStation phone will go on sale.

"It's obviously something that we're looking at but right now I can't really comment. Before Christmas, certainly... but exactly which Christmas I can't confirm!"

In June, Sony Ericsson moved to quell speculation about the PlayStation phone, saying that it was not in production and would not be for some time.

Sony Ericsson is also said to be toying with the idea of a Bravia-branded phone in the UK. Such phones already exist in Japan where the Bravia brand is strong.