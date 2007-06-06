Trending
Brands

Bargain music flip phone from Alcatel

By Mobile phones  

Low-priced clamshell packs in music mobile features

null
The Alcatel OT-C701 is the latest value Alcatel phone using tactile materials and delivering a competitive set of features

Anyone searching for a bargain music-playing mobile should take a look at the new Alcatel OT-C701 flip phone.

The OT-C701 has a multi-format digital music player with external music control keys and a blue backlit display to show tracks playing. It comes supplied with a 256MB MicroSD and supports memory cards up to 2GB. It's available in pre-pay packages on Orange for between £60-£80.

Read more: Alcatel 3V

The phone can hook up to a PC or Mac to copy over tunes via a USB lead. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack to add a standard set of headphones if you want to upgrade the supplied USB headphones. Stereo Bluetooth is also inside the Alcatel phone.

On top of the music features, the OT-C701 has a very basic VGA camera capable of shooting still images and video.

The OT-C701 is the latest in Alcatel's new line-up of decently specified ultra cheap phones with smartly designed finishes. It comes in textured black, orange and blue.

Alcatel OT-C701 - key features

  • Dual-band GSM/GPRS
  • Digital music player (MP3, AAC, AAC , M4A, MPEG4)
  • External music player controls
  • Stereo Bluetooth (A2DP)
  • 3.5mm headphones jack
  • Stereo headphones supplied
  • 10 MB internal memory
  • MicroSD card support
  • 256MB MicroSD memory card supplied
  • VGA camera
  • Video record/playback
  • Displays: 65k-colour (128x160 pixels) TFT internal; OLED blue 1 line (96x16 pixels) external
  • Karaoke feature
  • Voice memo
  • USB 2.0 Full Speed
  • USB cable supplied
  • Dimensions: 89 (h) x 45.7(w) x 22 (d) mm
  • Weight: 83g
  • Standby: 300 hours; Talktime: 7 hours; Music player: 10 hours
See more Mobile phones news