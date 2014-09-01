Android One and low-cost smartphones might be due for a September 15 reveal

Google has been working hard to introduce a new Android One platform of low-cost smartphones to developing markets like India and very soon we could see the fruits of its labor.

Google will purportedly hold an event in India on September 15 to introduce the first crop of Android One, according to NDTV. So far three phone manufacturers including Micromax, Karbonn Mobile and Spice Mobile have all signed on with Google to produce sub $100 (about £60, AU$107) smartphones.

Other than an affordable price, there aren't any many solid details on what each smartphone maker has in mind. However, Google did highlight a Micromax phone would feature 4.5-inch screen, dual-SIM, an SD slot and FM radio at its Google IO 2014 developer conference.

There's nothing too dizzying about these specs compared to the rumors of the supremely powerful Samsung Galaxy Note 4, but keep in mind this is the search company's sub $100 smartphone model.

Androids everywhere

How many Android One handsets will Google unveil?

Google plans to fill in the affordable, low-end smartphone market with its Android One initiative.

As part of the program Google has oversight over what software goes into each Android One handset. As such each device will come running stock Android with very few "locally relevant" apps preloaded on the handsets.

In exchange for great control over the software on Android One handsets, the search company promised smartphone makers it would share resources to reduce costs. Android One handsets will also receive updates much more quickly just like the search company's Nexus and Google Play devices. On top of this Sundar Pichai also said Google is also working with local Indian carriers to provide users affordable plans.

If everything goes as planned Google could use its new platform to get Android smartphones in the hands of many more people around the world. Chances are we could see some of these more affordable Android One smartphones come to the US, United Kingdom and elsewhere.