3 to offer Samsung Galaxy Portal in UK

3 has announced that it will be the first UK network to offer the Android Eclair-toting Samsung Galaxy Portal.

Available in red and black or white and green, the Samsung Galaxy Portal - or i5700 to give its pedigree name - comes complete with all the loveliness of Android 2.1

3 is keen to point out that the phone will also ship with the Layar augmented reality app, which utilises the phone's camera, compass and GPS data to point you to your nearest watering hole or cash machine.

How do you want to use it?

"The Samsung Galaxy Portal is all about letting people shape a phone and its functions to match how they want to use it," said Sylvia Chind - Head of Branded Devices, 3UK.

"It allows users to customise one of the 10 home screens, contact friends using various social media internet services, and access any of the thousands of Android apps.

"It's all about your phone, how you like it.Our customers have the added benefit of our high speed network, giving themthe best experience on their Samsung Galaxy Portal."

The Samsung Galaxy Portal from 3 is available from £20 a month with unlimited internet, texts and 200 anytime any network minutes on a two year monthly contract or it will set you back £184 on pay as you go, which isn't bad for the latest version of Android on a handset.