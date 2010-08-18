15 best Nokia apps from the Ovi Store

Apple and Android may be still grabbing headlines, but it's no longer the case that other platforms aren't well catered for in the app department.

Nokia's Ovi Store now handles over 1.7 million downloads a day, so we decided it was high time we listed the best Nokia apps available. And, what's more, all 15 of these best Ovi apps are available for free.

1. Grocery

Grocery is a fully featured Nokia app that gives you direct access into the Tesco online shopping site. You're able to browse groceries, book a delivery slot and checkout – all synchronised with your account at Tesco.com. It's not ideal for a complete shop from scratch, but it's great to track orders and add forgotten items.

2. Opera Mobile 10

Opera Mobile 10 is the latest version of the popular mobile browser that introduces Speed Dial and tabbed browsing to the app. It will also remember log-in details – surely an essential feature but often overlooked in mobile browsers.

3. Yell.com

Yell.com's big boon is that it really knows how to present location-based information. There's also the ability to view walking and driving directions to your chosen result. If you regularly look up local services, businesses and shops on your Nokia handset, you'll find Yell.com a really useful tool.

4. Absolute Radio Touch

The Absolute Radio app enables you to listen to streaming audio from Absolute Radio's various UK stations and it also works over 3G - as well as the main station, Absolute Radio UK. There's also Absolute Classic Rock and Absolute 80s as well as Dabbl, a radio station that plays what the listeners vote for.

5. Sports Tracker

One of those apps you can't quite believe is free, Sports Tracker is a fully featured sports computer which uses the GPS in your Nokia to keep track of how far you've run, cycled, walked or skied.The perfect exercise companion and one of the best free Ovi apps around.

6. Own Voice for Ovi Maps

This brand new app from Nokia brings an interesting new dimension to Ovi Maps. As you might guess by the name, Own Voice enables you to record your own voice (or someone else's) for use over these directions. Once you have recorded your oral masterpiece, then you hit save and the whole thing will be ready for you at the Own Voice website.

7. Nokia Photo Browser

Nokia Photo Browser is an experimental photo browser that makes viewing your photos quick and fun. It's a beta app from Nokia's Beta Labs, so isn't polished. Once the app is loaded, it will resemble a whole bunch of blank rectangles. These will soon start to populate with your photos, though, and what's great is that you can scroll it in any direction.

8. Orange Wednesdays

The well-known cinema ticket scheme is now available on Nokia. As well as dishing out free codes for those on Orange, the Orange Wednesdays app also enables you to find cinemas, get maps and directions to them, see what's on near you, watch trailers, plus read and add reviews.