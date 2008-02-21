BluAlert wants to put an end to you missing phone calls due to meetings, loud environments where you can’t hear your phone ring, and those annoying moments when you can’t actually find your phone even if you can hear it ringing.

The firm has created a vibrating Bluetooth wristband that will alert you when an incoming call is coming through. Sounds like it could be useful when you’re waiting for an important phone call in the middle of a meeting, say, or you're in a noisy pub waiting for your friends to turn up. You can't always feel your phone when it's set to vibrate in your pocket.

Pulsating alert

As its name suggests, the BluAlert Vibrating Bluetooth Wristband uses Bluetooth technology to pulsate on your wrist when the phone rings.

And once the resizable neoprene bracelet is paired with your mobile phone, it will vibrate if the handset is ever taken more than five metres away. It works with all Bluetooth-equipped devices and promises 100 hours of standby time.

The BluAlert Vibrating Bluetooth Wristband is available now for £35 from Boys Stuff.