Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Mar 15-21)

The big new shows and movies this week are Zack Smyder's Justice League on Binge and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on DIsney Plus, however, there's a nice selection of other shows and movies landing on Australia's streaming services, too. Here are our streaming picks for the week of March 15-21, 2021.

Disney Plus

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TV series – premieres 19/3/2021)

Hot off the enormous success of WandaVision, Marvel's next big TV series is due to kick off on Disney Plus this Friday in the form of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an action-packed event which sees Captain America's old cohorts Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) continue the fight for good. If only they could stop fighting with each other...

Amazon Prime Video

Netflix

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Documentary – available 17/3/2021)

From the documentary filmmakers that exposed the Fyre music festival comes Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal. It's an exploration of the scam that saw rich families and celebrities pay to sneak their under-achieving children into prestigious universities, eventually leading to a number of high-profile arrests and convictions.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Zack Snyder's Justice League (Movie – available 18/3/2021)

The wait is almost over – after years of online campaigning from DC fans, Zack Snyder's original vision for the Justice League movie is finally being released. At four hours, you can expect Zack Snyder's Justice League to redefine epic blockbuster filmmaking, with bigger action and expanded character development.

Stan

Dirty Dancing (Movie – available 20/3/2021)

Revisit the classic '80s romance of Dirty Dancing – the film which saw Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Grey) spend the summer in the Catskills resort, only to fall head over heels in love with the camp's limber dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze). Before you watch it, it helps to remember this very simple rule: nobody puts Baby in a corner. Stick to that, and we promise you'll have the time of your life.