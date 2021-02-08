Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Feb 8-14)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of February 8-14, 2021.

Disney Plus

WandaVision (TV series – episode 6 available 12/2/2021)

Following the bombshell reveal at the end of episode 5, we really have no idea what to expect WandaVision's three remaining episodes. That said, there's every chance that what follows may end up dictating the future of the MCU ~ so long as the show's makers aren't pulling a fast one on us.

Amazon Prime Video

Soulmates (TV Series – available 8/2/2021)

From William Bridges, one of the writers of Black Mirror and Stranger Things, comes Soulmates, a six-part series which imagines a future where people can track down their exact soulmates thanks to a revolutionary scientific test.

Netflix

News of the World (Movie – available 12/2/2021)

From celebrated filmmaker Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Supremacy, Captain Phillips) comes News of the World, a Netflix Original western starring Tom Hanks. Playing yet another Captain, Hanks takes it upon himself to protect and deliver a young girl (Helena Zengel) to her family years after she was taken by the Kiowa people. To do so, they will have to cross hundreds of miles of unforgiving wilderness.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Homeland: Season 8 (TV Series – available 11/2/2021)

The eighth and final season of the award-winning series Homeland arrives on Binge this week, bringing an end to the stories of CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and her mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). Given Carrie's mental state during each prior season, we can't blame her for wrapping things up!

Stan

Clarice (TV Series – episode 1 available 12/02/2021)

Picking up one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, the new series Clarice sees FBI agent Clarice Starling (Australia's own Rebecca Breeds) return to the field, presumably to track a new serial killer. Don't expect the return of Hannibal Lecter in this series, though – the two characters would not meet again until the events of Hannibal several years later.