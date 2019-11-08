Moto G8 leaks suggest a 48MP triple camera

Hot on the heels of the Moto G8 Plus launch, the Moto G8 has also been leaked as the cheaper sibling of Motorola’s budget family.

The Moto G8 Plus was unveiled a few weeks back in October, as a part of Motorola’s budget smartphone portfolio for 2019. As the tradition always has been, the regular G8 will soon follow, at a slightly lower price tag. However, the company did not unveil it alongside the G8 Plus, but should soon be announced.

(Image credit: Evleaks)

Notable leakster Evan Blass shared some pics of the upcoming Moto G8, giving us an idea about what to expect in terms of design. The phone will come in three colors, including blue, white, and black. All of them seem to have a plastic back.

There’s a triple camera setup on the rear, one of which is expected to be a 48MP primary camera. The other two are expected to be an ultra-wide “Action” camera and a depth sensor, as with most Moto phones this year. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back, with the batwing logo embedded in it.

(Image credit: Evleaks)

The front of the Moto G8 seems pretty conventional and similar to the G8 Plus, with a big display and a waterdrop notch on the top for the selfie camera.

The leak does not mention any specifications, but it is expected to be very similar or slightly watered-down than the G8 Plus. For context, the G8 Plus had a 6.3-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution, powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Its camera array included a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP action camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a laser for autofocus. The leaked Moto G8 images do not have a laser sensor.