Want a little Nokia Lumia with your Windows RT tablet?

While Nokia executives are cagey about possible tablet plans, a new report has a Lumia style Windows RT slate showing up with a possible late September debut.

The Verge reported a few more details on Nokia's rumored dive into the tablet pool by way of a 10.1-inch Windows RT device. The company is expected to introduce the slate at an event in New York City Sept. 26.

According to sources familiar with the company's plans, the Nokia tablet is codenamed "Sirius," and unlike the prototype shown above that made the rounds earlier this month, the final design is said to borrow heavily from the manufacturer's Windows Phone 8-powered Lumia products.

Rather than entice would-be purchasers with a low-cost tablet, Nokia Sirius is expected to be "priced comparatively" to Apple's iPad - a strategy that didn't work out quite so well for Nokia partner Microsoft's own Surface RT.

Sirius style

Despite carrying a similar price tag, Nokia's Sirius is described as not only thinner than the current iPad 4, but also lighter by more than a pound.

Like Nokia's Lumia smartphones, the Sirius tablet will feature a color body with a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution display that's said to offer exceptionally bright output for "outdoor readability."

Powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the tablet will also come with a pair of cameras as well as micro SD, micro HDMI and micro USB ports.

Last but not least, Nokia Sirius is rumored to ship with a keyboard accessory said to aid in charging the tablet's ample battery, which will reportedly last a solid 10 hours with on-board LTE data.