A 10-inch, Tegra 4 HP tablet may not be such a far out pipe dream after all

HP has an ugly history with tablets, one it'd like to start rewriting with the likes of the now-available Slate 7.

The 7 should help erase some of the TouchPad's legacy, and it may soon get some help doing just that: A new pick-up indicates Hewlett wants to bolster its tablet family with a 10-inch offering also running Android.

The AnTuTu benchmark network recently singled out a high-end slate called the HP SlateBook 10 X2. It appears to be an Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean machine equipped with a 10.1-inch display.

While respectable specs, what's particularly intriguing is that the tab may also house a Nvidia Tegra 4 processor clocked at 1.8GHz.

Stop me if you've heard this before...

Big whoop, right?

Well this chipset falls eerily in line with a February report stating HP was focused on building a tablet to sit on the higher end of the spectrum, one equipped with the freshest Nvidia processor.

Word was then that HP wanted to get this Tegra tablet to market as soon as possible, though it launched the cheap Slate 7 running an ARM A9 dual-core processor soon after this rumor broke.

We're not saying any of this is gospel (not until HP gives final word), but the synchronicity between today's report and February's Nvidia news is a little too close to ignore. We'll keep an ear out, so stay tuned.

Via BGR