Foxtel Go brings PayTV to the iPad

Pay TV service Foxtel has today announced the launch of Foxtel Go, a dedicated app for iOS tablets like the iPad 4 and iPad mini, allowing subscribers to watch shows on demand.

The app, which requires a Foxtel cable or satellite subscription to be activated, offers 21 live channels streamed over Wi-Fi or cellular, as well as hundreds of episodes of popular shows on demand.

Among the channels on offer include a wide variety of children's programming like Disney and the Cartoon Network, sports channels including four Barclays Premier League football channels, and general entertainment channels like Discovery, National Geographic and Channel V.

More than just streaming

One of the key features of the app is that it will allow two iPads to access content simultaneously, acknowledging the fact that a Foxtel subscription is used by a number of different household members.

The app will also allow for remote recording on an iQ PVR, as well as the MyStar PVR for Austar subscribers, allowing you to avoid missing programs because of dodgy internet connectivity.

Only channels that are part of a subscribed package will be available to watch on the app, however, so don't think it's a cheap way to get access to the sports channels without paying for them.

Also disappointing is the fact it doesn't work for customers who watch Foxtel through digital services like Foxtel on Xbox or Foxtel on T-Box.