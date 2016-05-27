Gigabyte goes gaga for gaming with its first Ultrabook

Gigabyte is known for producing some of the world's thinnest gaming laptop and now the company has taken things to the Ultrabook extreme.

Meet the 19.9mm thick Aero 14. It's as thin and lean as an Ultrabook but it comes packing some pretty heady components an Nvidia GTX 970M and an Intel Core i7 H-series processor.

The IPS screen is also a cut above with a QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and the battery life is projected at 10 hours thanks to its whopping 94.24 watt-hour battery – most Ultrabook's come with 52-56Wh cells.

Gigabyte claims it's "the most portable 14-inch high-performance laptop" and we certainly agree. There's no other 14-inch laptop packing the same amount of power let alone DDR4 memory, M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD storage, USB 3.1 Type-C or even HDMI 2.0.

To help cool this thin beast, the Aero 14 is made entirely out of metal, which helps radiate heat passively. The exterior has also been treated with a nano-lithography processes that gives the 14-inch laptop a 3D look and feel.

Of course, Gigabyte isn't the first to announce a gaming Ultrabook. Previously, Razer introduced the Blade Stealth, which delivered on thinness but with only a Core i7 processor on board, it required an external graphics card enclosure. The Aero 14 looks to deliver on all fronts including performance and battery life.

The Aero 14 will be available in three colors including black, green and orange. However, exactly when and for how much this laptop will cost has yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for our hands-on from Computex 2016.