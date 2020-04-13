iPhone 9 launch date is very likely to be this week

A cheaper alternative to the iPhone 11 (above) could be about to launch

We’ve heard a few possible iPhone 9 launch dates rumored, some of which have been and gone – but one that’s still to come is April 15, and it's now looking more and more likely.

First put forward by Jon Prosser (a leaker with a solid track record) a couple of weeks ago, he has stuck with that date, reiterating it recently. He does add that it’s possible that Apple would switch to April 14 to throw off OnePlus, as that’s the day the OnePlus 8 range is due to launch.

In either case, the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2020 as it might be called) would likely then ship around a week later on April 22, according to Prosser.

Okay, bois!We’re going into calendar week 16! The week I reported for the iPhone SE to launch!Most likely date being- Wednesday, April 15thBut! The possible wild card, to throw off OnePlus- Tuesday, April 14thHappy iPhone week!*unless I’m wrong, too 🙃 pic.twitter.com/7jOo1HFYtiApril 12, 2020

While this is still just a rumor for now, it’s one that has recently been backed up by another source, as an analyst very recently claimed that the iPhone 9 would arrive in the middle of this month, and you can’t get much more in the middle than April 15.

The only real reasons we’d doubt that the iPhone 9 is launching this week is that leaks aren’t rolling in quite as fast as we’d expect for a major launch that’s just a day or two away, and that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have thrown Apple’s schedule off.

But with two sources pointing to a launch this week and no conflicting reports (that haven’t already been proved wrong), it’s still our best guess for now. Whenever the iPhone 9 is announced TechRadar will be sure to cover it in full, so stay tuned for all the news and analysis.