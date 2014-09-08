Yes, Twitter is definitely testing a buy button

Will you be able to resist buying straight from tweets?

There have been rumors all year that Twitter is developing a way for users to buy things directly from tweets, and now the company has confirmed it.

Twitter Head of Commerce Nathan Hubbard told Bloomberg that Twitter is testing the "buy" button now, and confirmed several other prior rumors.

That includes the news that Twitter is working with e-commerce company Stripe to process payments, which was first reported way back in January.

Stripe will save users' credit card info so they can make purchases with just a few clicks, Hubbard said.

Celebrities and rock stars first

Bloomberg says the Twitter "buy" button is being developed partially in response to pressure from investors, and partially to show that tweets can have a direct influence over users' buying decisions.

They'll also use the button to test what kinds of tweets are most effective in getting people to buy things.

However the feature won't roll out for everyone equally. Twitter will start by giving it to celebrities, musical artists, non-profits, and brands that are already influential, including possibly Pharrell and Burberry.

"We want to be a bridge between a consumer wanting something and getting it," Hubbard said. "Conversations are happening every second on Twitter with artists and charities and consumers, and many of those conversations are leading to transactions already."

The Twitter buy button is in testing now, and it's unknown when it will begin to roll out.