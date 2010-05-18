Google bids $68 million for VoIP company

Google has made a substantial cash offer to buy up VoIP firm Global IP Solutions, prompting speculation about what the search giant has in store for the company.

Google has been tight-lipped about the proposed acquisition, merely saying in a statement that: "The web is evolving quickly as a development platform, and real-time video and audio communication over the Internet are becoming important new tools for users.

"GIPS's technology provides high quality, real-time audio and video over an IP network, and we're looking forward to working with the GIPS team at Google to continue innovating for the web platform."

Bring out the GIPS

Google has laid down an offer of $68 million (£47 million) and while this needs to be approved by 90 per cent of GIPS board, it is likely to go through.

Speaking about the link-up, Emerick Woods, Global IP Solutions CEO, said: "With Google's global reach, scale and widely recognized leadership, we are confident that our existing customers will continue to be fully supported while we continue to enhance and extend our products and technology at Google."

Those existing customers include Yahoo, who uses the tech in its messenger service.

While Google isn't being forthcoming about what it will use the tech for. Google already offers video chat through Google Talk but just last month Global IP Solutions announced to developers that its tech could be used to develop Android based VoIP clients.

Coincidence? We very much doubt it.