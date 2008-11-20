Monty Python silly walks onto YouTube

Proving that some comedies are both ageless and accessible to new audiences all the time, the Monty Python bunch have launched their own YouTube channel.

Having been featured on the video-sharing website for years in 'unofficial fan homage', form, the 70's comedy troupe has decided to take matters into their hands and present clips in high quality for free.

The channel blurb says: "For 3 years you YouTubers have been ripping us off, taking tens of thousands of our videos and putting them on YouTube. Now the tables are turned. It's time for us to take matters into our own hands.

"No more of those crap quality videos you've been posting. We're giving you the real thing - HQ videos delivered straight from our vault."

Lovely

Well, that's jolly nice of them eh? Making it all free and all that? Hang on though... surely the Pythons aren't just in it for the good of the fans?

Of course not. That would just be silly (even for those guys):

"But we want something in return.

"None of your drivelling, mindless comments. Instead, we want you to click on the links, buy our movies & TV shows and soften our pain and disgust at being ripped off all these years."

That's fair. And it shows that the power of YouTube lies not in taking action against the copyright-infringing material, but working with the problem to make some cash out of something that's likely to happen anyway.