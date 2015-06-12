Great tech innovators: Sergey Brin

Age: 41

Known For: Google

Quote: "Solving big problems is easier than solving little problems."

For many, when you think of the internet you think of Google. And for good reason. The search giant is all-encompassing when it comes to the web. Its search metrics decide what we consume, its other services - including Maps, YouTube and Android - are everyday components of the majority of lives.

Google began at Stanford, when Sergey Brin met Larry Page. The pair authored a paper on the importance of search engines on the web and went on to create the PageRank algorithm that ended up being far superior than anything that was around at the time. In 1996 they created their first search engine, BackRub.

In 1997, Google.com was registered, in 1998 they had their first employee and were working out of a Menlo Park garage. The same year it was voted the top search engine on the internet.

In the near 20 years of Google's existence, Sergey Brin has been at the forefront of many of the company's big ideas.

He currently heads up the special projects department of Google, which is where Brin and co look to changing the world. Some projects that have come out of this camp include Google Loon - where balloons are being used to provide internet - Google Glass and driverless cars.