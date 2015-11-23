Google launches Star Wars site - urges you to choose a side

Google is urging you to choose between the light side and the dark side - with your decision on the Star Wars-fueled partnership giving your Google apps a whole new look.

The search giant launched its new site at http://www.google.com/starwars and published a video to explain how you must 'choose wisely'.

We chose the dark side - obviously - and it gave our Gmail a lovely new background and a red lightsabre loading screen.

There are changes across the whole Google suite of apps and services, so go check out how your choice influences your online world...