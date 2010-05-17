Facebook 'sexy video' adware luring in thousands

A video attack on Facebook users is luring thousands of thrill seekers into installing malware, falsely offering clickers the 'sexiest video ever'.

According to Sophos, thousands of people have already been caught out by the fairly obvious ploy of offering sexiness on video – in this case a 'candid camera prank' offering a thumbnail of a woman in a skirt on a bike.

When you click on the link you are prompted to install the 'correct video software' which is, as you probably guessed because you aren't the kind of fool who falls for this, actually an adware installer.

Plagued by pop-ups

"You may want to watch a sexy video, but you're more likely to end up being plagued by pop-up advertising," warned Graham Cluley, senior technology consultant at Sophos.

"Not only is adware being installed on your computer, but the rogue Facebook application is posting the same message to all of your friends' accounts.

"It's no surprise that your friends might click to watch the movie when it looks to all intents and purposes that you are the person who has sent it to them."

So if you did fall for this, not only will you be left fuming at the pop-ups, but you'll also have propagated the link to all your friends, who will then know you clicked on it in the first place. Embarrassing.