How to watch Love Island in 2021 online: stream UK and USA versions at home and abroad

Looking to pull each series of Love Island for a chat and see if you want to put your eggs all in one basket? You've come to the right place with this one-stop-shop for all the deets on how to watch Love Island UK and Love Island USA. Couple up with your TV screen this summer and get to know our 2021 contestants both sides of the Atlantic.

How to watch Love Island Watch Love Island UK: ITV2 / ITV Hub (UK) / Hulu (US) Watch Love Island USA: CBS / Paramount Plus (US) / CTV (Canada) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

For dedicated Love Island fans that have had to wait longer than usual thanks to the panny-D for more reality TV dating action, you can well and truly couple up with your TV this summer as both Love Island UK and Love Island USA arrive onto our screens within weeks of each other.

Bringing together tanned and toned twenty-something boys and girls looking for love, they'll be cooped up in a villa in an idyllic location, likely to either pull or get pied across the coming weeks. All in the name of true love, there's also a pretty tempting cash prize at the end of it for the winner(s).

From getting involved in sexy, somewhat absurd challenges, to screaming "I've got a text!" at the top of their lungs, let's see who's prepared to slather on the factor 50 and step on toes to recouple up with the one. Keep reading on to get all the deets on how to watch Love Island UK and USA in 2021.

How to watch Love Island UK season 7

Love Island UK is back for it seventh series. Eleven initial islanders arrived in the villa at its usual location in sunny Majorca, Spain, though it was touch and go due to travel restrictions thanks to the panny-D. Christened a 'sanitized sex bubble' by voiceover, Iain Stirling, Love Island UK is jointly hosted by himself and partner, Laura Whitmore as these young Brits get some long overdue sun, and 'tash on' in pursuit of love.

How to watch Love Island UK online free at home

Euro 2020 football is on and Love Island is finally back - if that doesn't sound like a summer in the UK, we don't know what does. Catch all the island action on ITV 2, with new episodes airing Monday-Friday at 9pm BST, and on Sunday nights at the same time. On Saturday at 9pm BST, catch Love Island: Unseen Bits for an extra slice of summer romancing. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE. As well as tuning into ITV 2, this of course also means you can watch Love Island via the ITV Hub. Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island UK when abroad

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island 2021 from abroad.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which prevent you from being able to access certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN. It's legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 online in the US

For fans in the US, it has been announced season 7 of Love Island UK will premiere on Hulu on Monday, July 12. Hulu will drop new episodes daily, allowing those Stateside to experience Love Island UK much the same way as in ol' Blighty, just a few weeks behind. Depending on which plan you opt for, you can make the most of a Hulu free trial of either 30 days or 7 days. Thereafter the Hulu price starts from $5.99 a month.

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 online free in Australia

For those down under, you can watch Love Island UK's seventh series directly on Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now with new episodes dropping at 6pm AEST daily. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island UK in Canada

Unfortunately, there currently doesn't appear to be any confirmed details on where those in Canada can watch the current season of Love Island UK. You can rest assured we will update this page if and when information becomes available.

In the meantime, you can keep reading to find out how to watch the new third season of its US edition of the dating show.

Love Island UK season 7 contestants:

Liberty Poole - 21, waitress and marketing student from Birmingham

Sharon Gaffka - 25, civil servant from Oxford

Kaz Kamwi - 26, blogger from Essex

Faye Winter - 26, lettings manager from Devon

Shannon Singh - 22, model from Fife

Jake Cornish - 24, water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare

Aaron Francis - 24, model and luxury events host from London

Hugo Hammon - 24, PE teacher from Hampshire

Toby Aromolaran - 22, semi-pro footballer from Essex

Brad McClelland - 26, labourer from Northumberland

Chloe Burrows - 26, financial services marketing executive from Bicester

Liam Reardon - 21, bricklayer from Wales

Chuggs (Oliver) Wallis - 23, entrepreneur from Surrey

Rachel Finni - 29, luxury travel specialist from London

Millie Court - 24, fashion buyer's administrator from Essex

Lucinda Strafford, 21, owner of an online fashion boutique from Brighton

Teddy Soares - 26, senior financial consultant from Manchester

How to watch Love Island US season 3

In its third season, Love Island USA swaps the shores of Fiji for Hawaii this year as Arielle Vandenberg returns to host, with the hilarious Matthew Hoffman back to narrate a summer of love. The initial line-up sees 16 islanders arriving in the villa, with the promise of hook ups, as well as a $100,000 cash prize for the winner(s).

How to watch Love Island USA online: stream season 3 in the US

If you have cable, new episodes of Love Island USA will be shown every night on CBS. On Wednesday, July 7 there will be a 90-minute special launch episode at 9.30pm ET/PT. Thereafter, there will be new episodes Tuesday-Friday and on Sunday nights every week at 9pm ET/PT. If you don't have CBS on linear TV, it's available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US. This costs just $4.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial for new customers. Away from the US but want to watch your native broadcaster? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.



Watch Love Island USA online: streaming details for season 3 in Canada

Canada's CTV is the place to get your Love Island USA fix north of the border. Just like CBS in the US, it airs the show every Tuesday-Friday and Sunday night at 9pm ET/PT, and coverage can be easily accessed via its website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your Love Island USA streaming needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Much like previous years, we expect Love Island USA season 3 to air on ITV 2 later this year, following the UK version. The good news is that means it will be completely free to watch Love Island USA season 3 in the UK on ITV 2 and ITV Hub - you'll just need to wait a while for it. However, as mentioned above, anyone in the UK from countries where Love Island USA is available can still catch all of the romantic entanglements and drama as they would live at home - just grab yourself a top VPN and follow our instructions above.

