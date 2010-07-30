Humax HDR-FOX T2 UK release date made official

Humax has announced the official launch date for its HDR-FOX T2 Freeview+ HD recorder, which comes with a 500GB hard drive.

Last time we told you about the FOX T2 we left you hanging with the rather vague date of 'end of July' for a release. Well it turns out that this isn't the case anymore, as the Fox T2 will hit shops mid August.

Free HD

Not only does the HDR-FOX T2 Freeview+ HD recorder come with a 500GB hard drive, it also boasts twin tuners, two USB ports and compatibility with MP3s and JPEGs, so you can listen to music and playback photos straight from the box.

The biggest pull for most, though, will be the inclusion of Sky Player on the box. This means that you will be able to get a number of Sky channels for a monthly fee, without the need of a satellite dish.

So, that all important UK release date is 16 August. But Humax has told us that you may see the box in the shops from 14 August.

Price-wise, you are looking at £329.