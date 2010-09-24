Blu-rays for home cinema nuts: The Exorcist

Since its release in 1973, The Exorcist has proven to be one of the greatest horror films of all time. Or if you believe the lacquered locks of Mark Kermode, then it is the greatest film of all time.

While the exploits of Regan, Father Karras and a little demon that goes by the name of Pazuza may not seem like perfect Blu-ray fodder – with the film nearly 40 years old – Home Cinema Choice has taken a gander at the Blu-ray and is mightily impressed by what it saw.

Head turning

Speaking about the print's HD makeover, Anton van Beek, news editor of HCC, said: "No matter how many times you've seen it before, this two-disc Blu-ray edition of The Exorcist is sure to turn heads.

"The VC-1 1.85:1 1080p encodes for both versions of the film look sensational, revealing a level of detail and clarity you've never seen before. And colour saturation is excellent throughout, ensuring that the pea-green vomit looks more vibrant, and repulsive, than ever before."

Your mother knits socks in Hull

As for the audio quality, van Beek notes: "Add to that a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack that even has director William Friedkin claiming 'I've heard little details in the soundtrack of the Blu-ray that I'd never heard, that I didn't even know were in the track', and a wealth of extras including three new high-def featurettes and the full-length version of the Fear of God documentary, and this is a set no Exorcist fan can do without."

As The Wire so eloquently put it, the devil is in the detail and this is why Home Cinema Choice has put up some full-size grabs of the Blu-ray of Exorcist on its website.

The Exorcist is out 11 October, courtesy of Warner Home Video, and is priced at £19.99.