Get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for less than half-price on eBay tomorrow

If you’re the owner of a Nintendo Switch, listen up. eBay will soon be serving up a huge discount on the freshly released game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury in the next instalment of eBay Tuesdays weekly deals.

This brand-new title has an official price tag of AU$79.95, but if you’re an eBay Plus member, you can get your hands on this game for only AU$39, which is better than half-price.

If you’d like to try eBay Plus, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial and be eligible for this killer offer.

The deal will be available at 10am AEDT tomorrow (Tuesday, March 9) when 500 units release, while a second batch of 500 units is scheduled to release at 2pm AEDT later that day. We’re anticipating the game to sell out rather quickly, so make sure you’re quick on the mouse.

We called this game the best multiplayer Mario game ever in our review, and it’s well-deserved praise. The title first came out for the not-so-successful Wii U, and it’s finally having its moment in the sun after being updated and expanded for the popular Switch.

Not to worry if you’re not a gamer, there’s more than a cheap Nintendo Switch game going on sale today. eBay is also launching a deal that’ll set you up with an incredibly cheap smartphone.

Tomorrow, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T will be available for just AU$299, with 500 units dropping at 10am AEDT and another 500 coming at 2pm AEDT. It usually retails for AU$399, so the price cut isn’t as steep, but you’ll still save a decent 25%.

Plus subscribers are still able to get an extra 10% off everything from eBay’s deals home page this week, and we’ve also highlighted some of the best eBay Australia deals on our new dedicated page.