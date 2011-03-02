Super Mario Bros 3DS official

25 years old and now in 3D. Viva Mario!

Nintendo has officially confirmed that Super Mario will be launched for the new 3DS console later this year.

The game, which is by far the highest profile title to be announced for the new handheld console so far, will be unveiled later this year at the E3 gaming expo.

During a keynote address at GDC in San Francisco, Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata showed off images from the game, which CVG says look similar to the Super Mario Galaxy games.

Dream

Nintendo says that the Super Mario Bros. 3DS finally realises the dream of Nintendo godfather Shigeru Miyamoto by bringing true three dimensional depth to the adventures of the famous plumbing brothers.

Nintendo's official press release said: "The announced 3D Super Mario game will feature traditional Mario game play and will fulfill the dream of Nintendo video game designer (and Mario creator) Shigeru Miyamoto to bring true depth and distance into the game's mechanics.

"The game is being developed by the same Nintendo team that created the Wii console hits Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2."

Experimenting

Iwata told a Japanese newspaper earlier this week that Ninty is "making software that is packed with the kinds of surprises and enjoyment that the 3DS can deliver."

He added that the company is experimenting with gameplay where Mario will run "into the screen."

We hope to see a full preview at E3 later this year.