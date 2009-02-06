Sega wins Winter Olympics contract

Get ready for Mario and Sonic bundling up for a Vancouver debut, as Sega has just won the publishing for the official 2010 Winter Olympics video games.

It just announced a worldwide agreement with International Sports Multimedia (ISM), the exclusive licensee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to once again become the sole approved video game publisher for the Olympics.

Sega has secured the sole rights to publish console, PC/Mac, handheld, arcade, and mobile games worldwide.

No sign of standalone curling title

Under this exclusive license, the company will publish an unspecified but 'wide' variety of games with winter sports and events including skiing, skating, and snowboarding, all bearing the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games emblem.

"Working with Sega has resulted in Olympic Entertainment Software achieving unparalleled success and we are delighted to support Sega once again for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games," says Raymond Goldsmith, Chairman & CEO of ISM.

Which are kind words for Beijing games that failed to trouble the global annual software top tens last year - although Mario & Sonic at the Olympics did come in at a very British number 4 in the UK.

"Sega is extremely excited to once again work with ISM on a series of multi-platform games celebrating the Olympic Games," says Okitane Usui, Chief Operating Officer, Sega Corporation.

"The Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games offers gamers a collection of exciting sports to master, as well as a stunning location for players to take advantage of. We aim to bring fans around the world an exhilarating experience whenever they play any Olympic title."

Plans for specific titles will follow in due course, with more info at www.olympicvideogames.com.