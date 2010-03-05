Rumour round-up: Killzone 3 3D and GTA V

The hype and rumours that surround the annual approach to E3 start with a bang today, with rumours that Rockstar is preparing to announce Grand Theft Auto 5 before the show and that Sony is preparing Killzone 3 3D for a Christmas 2010 release.

According to sources close to developer Guerrilla, Killzone 3 is set for a Christmas launch complete with Arc (motion control) and 3D support. See more on that particular rumour over at CVG

Rockstar planning GTA V

Elsewhere, a leading industry analyst has said that Rockstar will make a major GTA V announcement before E3

Mike Hickey of Janco Partners said: "There is building suspension for a pre-E3 GTA V announcement, although we expect nothing from Rockstar at this year's official E3 event.

"We think the next iteration of GTA for console can significantly outsell its predecessor, reflecting on the sales acceleration of the prior cycle GTA console iterations, an accelerating core gamer installed base, and the most talented / motivated development team in the world, in our view," he further added.

Bear in mind that Take Two president Strauss Zenick said last September:

"We're not going to announce it. We're not going to announce when we're going to announce it. And we're not going to announce the strategy about announcing it or about when we're going to announce it either, or about the announcement strategy surrounding the announcement of the strategy."

Via VG247