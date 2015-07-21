Project Cars cancelled on Wii U because the console can't handle it

The Wii U version of Project Cars has been cancelled, Slightly Mad Studios has confirmed.

We recently reported that the studio was struggling to get the game running smoothly on Nintendo's console, hitting around 23fps at the time (60fps on other platforms). The team were hoping that Nintendo might announce some new hardware at E3, but, as those of you who haven't been living under a rock for the last month will know, there was nothing.

Andy Tudor, Creative Director of Slightly Mad Studios, told us in a statement: "Despite much perseverance on the Wii U version of Project CARS we will no longer be actively pursuing development on it as the quality does not meet our own high standards nor our intended vision for the title on this platform."

'Simply too much'

"We eagerly look forward to any announcement of further hardware from Nintendo but right now Project CARS is simply too much for Wii U despite our very best efforts. Apologies to our Nintendo fans out there that have been waiting for further news on this but have no desire to release a product that isn't at the very least comparable with our highest-rated versions on other platforms. We optimistically look forward therefore to what the future may hold."

Studio head Ian Bell originally broke the news to Nintendo Life in a statement quite similar to Tudor's. "As of now pCARS is simply too much for the Wii U," he said.

The PS3 and Xbox 360 versions were also cancelled during development, but we were holding out hope that Slightly Mad would find a way of getting the game working on Wii U. Alas, it was not to be.