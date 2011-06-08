Nintendo Wii U: proprietary discs store 25GB of data

Information on the new Nintendo Wii U's delivery format is still somewhat sparse on the ground, although a company exec has revealed that the system's proprietary disc format will hold up to 25GB of data, but it will NOT be compatible with Blu-ray.

Wii U versus Blu-ray

Katsuya Eguchi informed Kotaku that the new console's proprietary disc format would hold enough information to fill a Blu-ray disc.

However, this does not mean that the Wii U will be compatible with Blu-ray.

Nintendo's Wii U specs describe the system as "a single self-loading media bay [with] 12-centimeter proprietary high-density optical discs for the new console, as well as 12-centimeter Wii optical discs".

The firm was far keener to focus consumer and industry attention on the Wii U's 6.2-inch touchscreen controller at its E3 2011 conference this week, which it claims will be able to switch games and data between the TV with no latency issues or problems.

"It's a system we will all enjoy together but also one that's tailor-made for you," said Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo America. "Is it unique, unifying, maybe even utopian? The answer is also yes to all of this.

"It's different from anything you've played before. It's infinitely complex and yet perfectly simple at the same time. It can change the way you game personally, and it can change the way you interact with family and friends."

All inspiring stuff, for sure. But whether or not Wii U can win back the faith of the hardcore gaming market is perhaps the key question on third-party developer and publishers' lips right now.

