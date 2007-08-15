Epic boss dismisses Xbox 360 capacity fears

Epic Games is confident that Unreal Tournament will blow you away no matter which platform you're on

Games guru Mark Rein has responded to yesterday's story about the storage limitations of the Xbox 360's DVD games. The Epic Games boss yesterday commented that it was easier to fit games on the PS3's Blu-ray discs because of the format's higher capacity.

"I continue to be disappointed that folks on the internet treat any positive thing we say about one platform as some sort of critique of another platform," Rein says in an official forum post.

"We're a multi-platform company, please come to grips with that. We like the PC. We like the 360. We like the PS3. We like the Macintosh. We like Linux. We will deliver UT3 (Unreal Tournament 3) for all of these platforms and it will rock on every one.

"Does that mean the disc on the 360 might have a map or two less? Possibly, although it is too early to tell for sure. People love Unreal Tournament because we always ship it with tons of great content but that also makes it a bit of a disc hog - in a good way."

Xbox 360 DVD capacity problems

Rein promised the forum readers that if UT3 exceeds the size limit of the DVD, Epic will find alternative means of bringing the content to Xbox 360 owners such as by making it downloadable.

"I don't know the exact numbers but I suspect the version of Gears of War that most of our customers play today on their 360s, when you combine the downloadable content with the content on the disc, is larger than what we could fit on the 360's optical disc alone," he adds as an example.

"So clearly there are perfectly good strategies to cope with this situation. We're all very used to downloading extra content for console games and with UTIII there will be lots of it for all supported platforms.

"Obviously, and as is true with most major games on 360 and PS3, you're going to be putting your hard drive to good use if you want to experience the full richness of content that UT3 will have to offer over the lifetime of the game. The fact that you can do this is a good thing."