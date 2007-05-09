Sky launches new games downloading service

Sky today announced the launch of its new Sky Games website, which allows you to download a wide selection of video games to your PC. Budding game enthusiasts can choose from over 100 different games across a wide range of genres, including puzzle, action, kids, role play and strategy.

What's more, Sky Games is open to everyone, whether or not you are a Sky TV or Internet customer.

If you're a casual game player, the 'Join & Play' package provides unlimited access to a selection of over 100 games for a monthly subscription. All games are available for a 30 minute free trial and subscription starts from as little as £6 per month.

The 'Download To Own' service on the other hand offers core gamers the opportunity to purchase and download the latest and best-selling games directly to their PC. Sky has already signed up major games publishers including Eidos, Vivendi and Bethesda offering over 60 leading titles at launch.

Wide range

Sky promises that more publishers will come on board in the coming months and games will be priced between £4.99 to £29.99.

"The launch of Sky Games is an important move for Sky. Our research shows that a significant number of our customers are gamers and as the UK's leading entertainment company, the move into gaming is a natural step," said Adrian Pilkington, Sky's director of enhanced TV and games.

"We have some exciting plans to develop Sky Games as a multi-platform brand so that customers have the ultimate in flexibility in how they access and play games."

The Sky Games download-to-own service is delivered via a partnership with IGN Entertainment's Direct2Drive digital retail store, the videogame industry's leading digital download site and a unit of News Corporation's Fox Interactive Media .