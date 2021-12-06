Forget Boxing Day – Garmin's Fenix 6 is already half price on Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 6 is down to AU$498 on Amazon right now. That's just half price!

Admittedly it was even cheaper during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, dropping to just AU$448 on Amazon during the massive sale – which was its lowest price yet – but we're not expecting Boxing Day to bring back that excellent offer.

So if you missed out on getting one of the best running watches in the business during November's big sale, take advantage of this 50% discount while the going is good.

Garmin Fenix 6 | Garmin Fenix 6 | AU$999 AU$498 on Amazon (save AU$501) Not quite the cheapest price on the Fenix 6, which was during Black Friday, but the discount isn't likely to get better than this for a while now. So if you're after one of the best running watches money can buy, this will do nicely and it's 50% off! The discount applies to the black model with a silver stainless steel bezel.



Garmin Fenix 6 | Garmin Fenix 6 | AU$999 AU$499 at Rebel Sport (save AU$500) If you find that Amazon's above offer has disappeared before you've made up your mind, then head to Rebel Sport as the same model Fenix 6 model is also 50% off, but costing just a dollar more at AU$499. And this offer will remain until Boxing Day, ending at 11:59pm AEDT on December 26.

If you're serious about your sport (whether it's running, swimming, cycling, skiing, golf, or almost anything else), the Garmin Fenix 6 comes highly recommended. It will track almost any outdoor activity you could possibly want, with super-accurate GPS and advanced training tools. It's easily one of the best sports watches available today, and this deal makes it superb value as well.

Not only do we consider it to be the best Garmin watch yet, it's also one of our picks for the best running watch too. It's a top-performing multi-sports and adventure watch, with pretty accurate heart rate monitoring that also works under water – making it a great choice for triathletes. If you'd rather keep your feet dry and head up a mountain, then trust us when we say the Fenix 6's on-board altimeter is just as accurate.

Battery life is pretty impressive too, offering up to two weeks of power in regular use and 36 hours with GPS continuously on.

This overachiever usually comes with a hefty price tag of AU$999, so you really ought to think about grabbing one of these when they're so steeply discounted.

