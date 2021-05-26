eBay Plus Weekend sale will discount Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more

The end of financial year sales are approaching, but eBay has gotten in early with a sale of its own kicking off today (May 27). eBay Plus Weekend is an annual sale event that offers exclusive discounts to Plus subscribers, and eBay has given us a preview of what to expect.

From today until Sunday, May 30, eBay will be dropping choice deals from brands such as Apple, Dyson, Samsung and SodaStream. You’ll need to be a Plus member to be eligible, but you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial of eBay Plus to take advantage.

One of today’s deal highlights is the raved-about Dyson Supersonic, which will be available for AU$449 – a AU$100 price drop from its usual RRP. It’s not too often we see such a discount on the premium hair dryer, so this is one to consider if you’ve been holding out.

At present, we think Friday’s (May 28) best deal will be a SodaStream Spirit for AU$29, with a significant saving of AU$90 to be had. You’ll want to have your clicking-finger primed for Saturday (May 29), when deals will land on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for AU$959 – saving AU$340 – while the exceptional Apple AirPods Max will drop to AU$759 – a saving of AU$140.

Best eBay Australia deals: we hunt down the best bargains every week

EOFY sales: early tax-time deals have arrived

Best laptop sales: we bring you the best laptop deals of the week

Owners of a Nintendo Switch will also be able to pick up a copy of New Pokémon Snap for AU$45, which is a decent saving considering most Australian retailers are currently offering the game for around AU$69.

We’ve got a comprehensive list of all the daily deals on offer below, but not to worry if nothing piques your interest. Plus members will also get 20% off millions of items on eBay up until Wednesday, June 2, so you have extra time to shop without the pressure of snagging a sought-after deal.

There’s a little extra incentive to shop on eBay too – the shopping giant is hosting a one million dollar giveaway, where five eBay Plus members will each win AU$60,000 in eBay gift cards. Another 7,000 members will also win AU$100 in eBay gift cards, and all that’s required to be eligible is to spend AU$50 or more during Plus Weekend.

As mentioned, a 30-day free trial of eBay Plus will help you unlock exclusive deals and 20% off select items during Plus Weekend, and if you decide to stick around after the free trial is over, you can stay subscribed for AU$49 a year, or AU$4.99 a month.