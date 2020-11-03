Early Black Friday deal: score Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones for only AU$395

Get excited because Amazon is shaving the price off some amazing products in the lead-up to Black Friday. One of the hot ticket items that’s already been discounted ahead of the big day is Sony’s newly released cans – the WH-1000XM4 – which have been reduced by a decent 21%.

We’ve rated the Sony WH-1000XM4 the best headphones of 2020 for its excellent delivery in noise cancellation and high-caliber sound quality which is conveniently wrapped in a lightweight and snug design.

Whilst the design of the WH-1000XM4 doesn’t differ much from its predecessor, there are a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor.

Sony has shown true ingenuity and tenacity for innovation by producing a solid pair of headphones that are in a league of their own.

If this deal is music to your ears, head to Amazon’s store by clicking the link below to save yourself AU$104 on the best headphones of 2020.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | AU$395 (RRP AU$499; save AU$104) Sony’s newest and best headphones, which we’ve currently ranked the number one wireless cans of 2020, have been discounted by a reasonable 21%. With a number of new features, including multipoint pairing and DSEE Extreme upscaling, there’s no wonder why these cans are some of the best. Visit Amazon to snag these cans at a bargain price.View Deal