EA Access is finally coming to PS4 this July

Electronic Arts has announced it is finally bringing its unlimited gaming subscription service, EA Access, to the PlayStation 4 this July.

Previously the service was exclusively available on the Xbox One, where it launched five years ago.

EA Access grants subscribers grants unlimited access to all the titles in EA's 'Vault', with games including The Sims 4 and Battlefield V, while also offering early trials of the latest EA titles and a 10% on EA digital purchases (full games, season passes, DLC and Ultimate Team content).

Check out the announcement trailer below:

How much will EA Access on PS4 cost?

An EA Access subscription on the PS4 will cost the same as on Xbox One: $4.99 per month (£3.99 or AU$6.99) or $29.99 (£19.99 or AU$39.99) annually.

However, you cannot carry an existing account over from the Xbox One. If you already have an EA Access account on Xbox One, you will have to sign up for a separate subscription on the PlayStation 4.

EA has not announced which games will be made available for the PS4 but it is worth noting that while EA Access on Xbox One includes Xbox 360 titles via the Xbox One's backward compatibility feature, the collection of games available for the PS4 will be more limited due to the console not having backwards compatibility with PS3.

However, with the PS5 promising backwards compatibility, the number of games in EA's Vault could grow in the future - providing the service is available on Sony's next generation console...

