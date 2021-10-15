Don’t wait for Black Friday – Dell is slashing up to 55% off select laptops and monitors

That’s right, Black Friday is approaching – but you don’t have to wait until November 26 to score a bargain on a brand-new laptop or monitor. Dell brings out new discounts every week, and today’s deals have up to 55% off selected Dell hardware.

We’ve rounded up our top picks from the sale below, many of which feature Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards. A few below feature an RTX 3050 GPU, which may not be the highest-powered cards Nvidia has to offer, but should have you in good stead for most gaming needs and demanding work tasks.

When the time comes, we’ll also be rounding up the best Dell Black Friday deals as well, but for now, there’s already some very tempting discounts on offer. See if anything catches your eye below, or head directly to Dell to shop the entire sale.

Laptops

Dell Vostro 7510 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 | AU$3,629 AU$2,177 (save AU$1,452) Vostro is Dell’s line of business laptops, and this 7510 model comes packing excellent specs. You’ll get an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU under the hood, which sits alongside an Nvidia RTX 3050. The 3050 isn’t a powerhouse GPU, but it’s well-suited to work purposes, and can handle some light gaming too. This slick laptop is now AU$1,452 off directly at Dell.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9510) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 Ti | AU$4,099 AU$3,279 (save AU$820) The Dell XPS 15 is a beautiful piece of kit. There are barely any bezels to speak of here, which make its bright 15-inch OLED display really pop. This model is equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, delivering fast performance. This discount gets you 20% off, but you’ll still pay over three grand for the machine – largely due to that 4K display.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 (7400) | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,199 AU$1,297 (save AU$902) This 14-inch laptop hits the sweet spot between portability and offering a decent amount of screen real estate to make work comfortable. Plus, the addition of the latest Intel Core i7 CPU (11th gen) and 8GB RAM will see this beauty purring along nicely. And it's deeply discounted too, saving you AU$902 when you buy directly from Dell.View Deal

Gaming

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 | Ryzen 9 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$3,699 AU$2,959 (save AU$740) The only way to get yourself the elusive RTX 3000-series GPUs is to invest in a gaming beast that already houses one under the hood, like this 15-inch Alienware behemoth. The powerful innards include the latest Ryzen 9 generation CPU alongside the RTX 3070, 16GB of system memory and a very large storage capacity. A 165Hz display and a 20% discount rounds up this offer from Dell.View Deal

Desktops

Dell Vostro small desktop (3681) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,449 AU$942 (save AU$507) If you’re setting up a work-from-home station, the Vostro small desktop could be what you’re after. This AU$942 solution has modest specs: a 10th-gen Intel i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (only integrated graphics here too). Still, at that three-figure discounted price, we think it’s a great deal. It’s also small enough to fit into most workspaces, and comes with plenty of ports and slots.View Deal

Monitors

Dell 27 USB-C monitor (S2722DC) | AU$549 AU$356.85 (save AU$192.15) With so many of us working from home these days, it's good to have a great setup in place, and that can include a monitor as your main screen or a secondary one. 27-inches is a great size to offer plenty of screen real estate and the advantage of simple USB-C connectivity means you're up and running in no time. Throw in Dell's generous 35% discount and you can score yourself this 27-incher for a smidge over AU$350. If you'd like to upgrade to a 4K version of this display, the Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C monitor is discounted by 30% to AU$454.30 (down from AU$649).View Deal

Alienware 25 gaming monitor (AW2521H) | AU$1,299 AU$714.45 (save AU$584.55) If you need to up the ante on your gaming but find yourself in a tight spot – both in terms of space and budget – perhaps this 25-inch Alienware screen might be what you need. With AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support, 1ms response time and refresh rate of 360Hz, not to mention a very generous 45% off, this monitor is a steal directly from Dell.View Deal

Alienware 55-inch OLED AW5520QF gaming monitor | AU$5,999 AU$2,699.55 (save AU$3,299.45) If you've got some spare change lying around along with some extra space, you could get yourself a whopping 55-inch gaming monitor. It's not just any ordinary 55-inch screen – this Alienware OLED monitor promises great colours and images in 4K clarity, comes with AMD FreeSync support, a USB 3.0 hub, HDMI and DisplayPort, a response time of just 0.5ms and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 55-inch size is accompanied by a 55% discount, that's still admittedly eye-watering, but we don't think it will be this cheap come Black Friday.View Deal