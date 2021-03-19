Dell Australia sale: up to 45% off select laptops, including the excellent XPS 13

Need a new computer and can't wait till the end-of-financial-year sales arrive this year? Then you're in luck as Dell's latest sale sees prices slashed across several of its laptops, desktops and monitors by up to 45%.

That's quite the price drop, and includes up to 20% off some XPS models as well. So whether it's something for the home or the office, for work or play, there are Inspiron laptops and all-in-ones, XPS beauties and gaming monitors available for very much less in this weekly sale – just be sure to use the checkout code listed with each product.

This sitewide sale ends Thursday, March 25, or while stocks last, so hurry before you miss your chance! And to make it quick and easy for you, we've listed a handpicked selection of the best bargains from the sale below, but if you'd like more options, head to Dell to shop the entire range.

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,291 (RRP AU$1,899; save AU$608) It's not often we see more than a 20% discount on the premium XPS machines, making this 32% off opportunity impossible to miss. That said, this is an older model (mid-2019 to be precise), but it's still pretty powerful with a 10th-gen i5 CPU and 8GB of memory to keep it going. This is a clearance item and no code is needed to avail this discount. But hurry, as Dell says only "limited units" are available at this price.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i5 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,599 (RRP AU$1,999; save AU$400) If you'd rather have a more recent model of the XPS 13, then this one was announced only in February this year. It's got an impressive spec sheet, including an 11th-generation Core i5 processor, a very generous 16GB RAM and plenty of storage. Just use the code SW20 at checkout to get 20% off the RRP. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 7400 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$1,739 (RRP AU$2,899, save AU$1,159.60) This lovely little machine features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB SSD. That’s a combination sure to handle almost anything your home or work use demands. It has a vibrant 14.5-inch screen, and a slim form factor that should make it easy to carry around. Dell has steeply discounted this laptop, just enter the code SW40 at checkout to knock 40% off the RRP.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 Ti | NZ$2,549.25 (RRP AU$3,399, save AU$849.75) The Dell XPS 15 is a beautiful piece of kit with plenty of power. This 2020 model is equipped with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. There are barely any bezels to speak of here, which make its bright 15-inch display really pop. The XPS 15 also has a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card under the hood, so it can handle lightweight gaming and design work. Save AU$849 (25% off) on this machine when you enter the code SW25 at checkout.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5502 | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,136.15 (RRP AU$1,749, save AU$612.15) This 15-inch Inspiron is outfitted with Intel’s latest 11th-gen i7 chip, so you can expect great performance and smooth multitasking from this machine. Despite its cheaper price, the laptop feels premium thanks to a sleek aluminium design. You can grab it now from Dell and save a massive 35%, just use the code SW35 at checkout.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7501 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD | AU$,1732 (RRP AU$3,149; save AU$1,417) A whopping 45% off on this 15-incher makes it a lot more affordable than paying full price. So if you want top specs – including a 10th-gen i7 CPU, 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB SSD – then it doesn't get better than this for your everyday needs. This is part of the Dell clearance sale and no checkout code is needed to score this discount.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7506 2-in-1 | i5 / 12GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,319.44 (RRP AU$2,399; save AU$1,079.55) Prefer a convertible to a clamshell laptop? This 15-inch Inspiron 2-in-1 is also 45% off at Dell, but you will need to use the code SW45 at checkout. That will slash almost AU$1,080 from the RRP on a machine with some great specs – an 11th-gen i5 CPU, 12GB of memory and 512GB of solid state storage.View Deal

Dell G7 17 gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,099.28 (RRP AU$2,999, save AU$899.70) If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop, then this is your chance to snap up a 30% discount on this 17-incher. There’s a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU purring under the hood, alongside a powerful RTX 2070 GPU. And with 16GB of RAM, you know it will be able to handle most games. It doesn’t scrimp on storage either, so use the code SW30 at checkout and pick this machine up for a little of two grand.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One | i7 / 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | AU$1,494.35 (RRP AU$2,299, save AU$804.65) Need a PC with a bigger screen for the home or office? You can always opt for an all-in-one desktop like this sleek 27-incher, which you can score a very generous 35% discount on by using the checkout code SW35. And this machine is no lightweight – packing a powerful 11th-gen i7 Intel processor and 16GB of memory, this beast will handle anything you throw at it. There’s even a whopping lot of storage too, although note that the GPU isn’t a dedicated gaming one. (We'd suggest a G-series system if you're after something to game on.) View Deal

Dell monitors | up to 40% off Whether you need a new monitor for your everyday needs or would like to get one to get on top of your gaming, there’s a Dell monitor going cheap. From a 24-inch curved beauty for 30% off or a 32-inch curved 4K screen for 40% off the RRP, there’s plenty to choose from. Just be sure to use the checkout code specific to the model of your choice to score the discount.View Deal

Dell Vostro 15 7500 | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 | AU$1,529.39 (RRP AU$2,549, save NZ$1,019.60) Dell’s Vostro line of laptops are designed for business, so if it’s a work laptop you want – one that will let you indulge in a little play as well – there’s a whopping 40% off on this 15-inch model. This particular configuration packs a 10th-generation i5 processor and 16GB RAM. There’s also a GTX 1650 GPU here, so it will be able to run most games adequately too. If you like what you see, then use the code SW40 at checkout and save over AU$1,000.View Deal