Sony's WH-1000XM3 are 43% off, so you can chill to your fave tunes for less

Are you over seeing fitness influencers bounce their way through isolation? Do you just want to chill out until this seeming nightmare is over? Well, Sony is here to help you relax and stay zen in isolation with the best noise cancelling headphones you can grab whilst also saving you an incredible 43%.

Ranked number 1 in our best headphones for 2020 roundup, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the child of innovation and good sound that’s gifted with exceptional noise-cancellation. These magnificent cans easily outshine any competitor as they’re the only headphones around that can adjust the sound barrier in correlation with the noise levels of your surroundings.

Thanks to the WH-1000MX3’s exceptional 30-hour battery life, you will enjoy being deeply immersed in your favourite sound and be transported to your very own personal universe for extended listening sessions without interruption. It also has a quick charge mode that allows you to get around 5 hours of playback from only 10 minutes of charging.

Go to your happy place with the Sony WH-1000XM3 – currently discounted by an impressive AU$236.82 through eBay.