Sony unveils the Alpha 900 - its 24.6MP DSLR

The company's sharp shooter is full-frame, packed with megapixels

Sony continues its Alpha DSLR range with the α900
Sony's newest DSLR has arrived and it is packing one mighty megapixel punch.

The Alpha 900, shortened to α900, is the first of Sony's cameras to feature a full frame CMOS sensor that the company has coined 'Exmor'.

It is also, according to Sony, the first full-frame sensor DSLR to boast such a high megapixel count of 24.6MP.

This means that users of the camera will be able to shoot the shots in a size equivalent to the good ol' 35mm film frames of the past – something that the likes of Nikon premiered back in 2007, with the D3.

Feature focus

As well as being well-endowed in the megapixel department, the camera also boasts 9-point AF with 10 focus assist points, 5fps continuous shooting at full res, a 3.0in Xtra Fine LCD, and image stabilisation technology in the guise of Enhanced SteadyShot – which offers up to 4.0 steps anti-shake performance with α lens.

The camera also plays host to number of shooting functions, including: Quick Navi mode, allowing on-the-fly adjustments; Intelligent Preview, which lets you preview what a shot would like if you adjusted white balance etc before you actually take an image; and PhotoTV HD which provides image viewing straight to an HDTV.

Sony has also launched two new lenses to go alongside the camera: the Vario-Sonnar T* 16-35mm F2.8 ZA SSM from Carl Zeiss, and the 70-400mm F4-5.6 G SSM telephoto.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but the α900 will be available from October, with the lenses coming out at the beginning of 2009.

