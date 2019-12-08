Bose's QuietComfort 35 II headphones are down to just AU$340 on Amazon

It wasn't that long ago, but Black Friday 2019 is fast becoming a distant memory. However, Amazon Australia isn't keen on stopping those savings any time soon.

Over the last week, the e-commerce giant has been offering some decent discounts on some Bose hardware as part of its '7 Days of Deals' campaign. Today (December 9) is the last day, and Amazon is capping it off with offers on the black, silver and rose gold edition of the excellent – and popular – Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

All three colours are currently available for just AU$339.99, which is only just a couple of dollars more than Amazon's Black Friday offer. So if you missed out on getting a set, you should get a wriggle on soon as this is a one-day offer only.

If you are a Prime member and you order a set today, you can expect it to arrive at your door in two working days. If you aren't a Prime member, you should still be able to get it before Christmas, in case you'd like to gift it to a loved one, or just treat yourself to a new set of noise-cancelling headphones.

Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now and start reaping the benefits immediately. Head to our dedicated Amazon Prime page to find out more.