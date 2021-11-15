Bose’s latest QC 45 ANC headphones are reduced ahead of Black Friday

With the Black Friday sales kicking off in less than a fortnight, Amazon Australia has dropped an early deal on Bose's brand new QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones.

While it isn't a huge discount, it is a real fresh product, with the headphones only launching at the end of September this year.

The Bose QC 45s are the successors to the ever-popular QC 35s and carry much of the QuietComfort noise-cancelling success that made their forebears so coveted and improved upon it, while adding conveniences like USB-C charging.

Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones | Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones | AU$499.95 AU$445 (save AU$54.95) Amazon is getting in some discounts ahead of Black Friday, with these fresh ANC cans from Bose seeing one of the first discounts since their recent launch. The Black model is reduced by just over 11% on Amazon, bringing them down by AU$54.95, although the Silver model is only reduced by AU$20 so you'll need to hold out if you're keen to save on that colour.

While an excellent pair of headphones in their own right, in our review we found their main shortcoming to be their incredible competition in the market – namely the Sony WH-1000XM4.

The Bose QC 45s have entered a pretty crowded market, competing not only with the Sony alternatives but also with Bose's own Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 headphones. The Bose 700s have stellar noise cancelling, but are usually pretty pricey.

However, if Amazon is able to discount the QC 45s by even a little bit now, then there's a very good chance the recently announced cans will see a better discount in less than two weeks, either on Amazon or directly from Bose.

So if you've got your heart set on the latest headphones to join the popular QuietComfort family, then maybe hold on just a little longer. If not, 11% off on a brand new item is actually pretty darn good.