Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 down to just AU$359 for one day only

Bose's noise cancelling flagship headphones cost a pretty penny, with a premium RRP of AU$599 in Australia. We saw the price of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 drop to AU$419 over Black Friday 2020, but Amazon Australia's latest offer beats even that... in spades.

For just one day only (Tuesday, December 8), you can snap up one of our favourite noise cancelling headphones for just AU$359 – its lowest price yet. Better still, the discounted price is available in two of the three colour options, so you can take your pick between the Luxe Silver or the elegant-looking Soapstone.

At this price, it might even make for an excellent Christmas gift – for yourself or for a loved one.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$359 on Amazon (save AU$240) Get it in Silver or the newer Soapstone colour variation, and you can save a whopping AU$240 on one of the most expensive pair of ANC cans on the market. A sleek design, Bose's signature sound and, for the first time, a far more affordable price tag, makes this a must-have, possibly even as a Christmas stocking filler.View Deal

While it's hard to justify spending top dollar on the Bose 700s, it's easy to do so when it's discounted like this. You get a whole suite of premium features, including improved active noise cancellation at a total of 11 levels, much more than the previous and still very popular QuietComfort 35 II has to offer.

In fact, noise cancellation is taken to a whole new level in these cans: where other ANC headphones eliminate ambient noise when listening to music, most don't do the same when you're on a phone call – the person on the other end of the line will hear all the noise that surrounds you.

The Bose 700 changes that by applying active noise cancellation to both phones calls as well as music thanks to a few microphones (out of its array of eight) that work to focus on your voice and eliminate ambient sound during phone calls.

If you've been keen on trying these new headphones out for yourself but have so far steered clear because of the price, this is your chance.