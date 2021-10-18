Apple just made AirPods a bestseller this Black Friday

Apple has just made a very compelling case for the AirPods as one of the go-to holiday gifts to buy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year by substantially lowering their price.

Ahead of the launch of the AirPods 3, Apple says it’s cutting the MSRP of the 2nd-Generation AirPods from $179 / £139 / AU$‎228 to just $129 (around £90, AU$170).

That should make them around the same price of some true wireless earbuds like the Amazon Echo Buds and half the cost of the market-leading Sony WF-1000XM4.

If they get even a small discount during the biggest shopping day of the year, it will be tough to resist picking them up.

Developing...