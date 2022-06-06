Apple announces iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, showcasing redesigned features

Audio player loading…

Apple has announced iOS 16 at WWDC, the latest software update to the iPhone, building on what was introduced with iOS 15.

After iOS 14 brought widgets, and iOS 15 brought some productivity features such as Focus to help with your workflow, the latest update showcases how you can better manage your content.

With the iPhone 13 having recently launched in a green color, and rumors of the iPhone 14 coming later this year, iOS 16 looks to capitalize on the look of your widgets, lock screen and more.

What's new for your iPhone?

A new lock screen and more have been announced, where you can swipe between other lock screens, similar to the watch faces on your Apple Watch.

From the fonts, to colors, emojis, and complications, a lot can be customized here.