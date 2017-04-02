Android Wear 2.0 is rolling out to more devices now

It's time to check your wrist for updates - or maybe to dig out that old smartwatch from your drawer - because Android Wear 2.0 is now rolling out to more wearables, after a short delay caused by a necessary bug fix.

Google says the Polar M600, Nixon Mission, Michael Kors Access, Fossil Q Wander and Fossil Q Marshal watches are now getting the updates they're due. To force a check on your watch, head to Settings, then tap About, then choose System updates.

In total, 19 older Android Wear watches are due to get the latest software before the roll-out is finished, though the update hasn't been quite as smooth as Google would've liked. Android Wear 2.0 is also on board new watches like the LG Watch Sport.

Where's Android Wear?

Google had previously said a bug of some sort was holding up the Android Wear 2.0 updates, so whatever the problem was, it appears to have been ironed out now. 10 more older Android Wear 1.x watches are still waiting for the latest software.

Android Wear 2.0 brings with it a host of improvements, making smartwatches carrying it much less reliant on a connected mobile phone (especially useful if you're pairing with an iPhone). There are improved fitness features too, and support for smarter text entry.

If your watch is on the new list, get it connected to Wi-Fi and charged up; if you're still waiting, it shouldn't be too long before Android Wear 2.0 finally makes an appearance. If you own a Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor or TAG Heuer Connected watch, Android Wear 2.0 should have already arrived or be imminent.

