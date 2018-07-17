Amazon Prime Day Australia 2018: The best deals and discounts

UPDATE: Most of the Prime Day deals from yesterday (July 16) have ended, but the Spotlight Deals are still live. We're constantly keeping this page updated with all the latest Lightning Deals, so be sure to keep your eye out for new additions.

Amazon's Prime Day launched in overseas markets a few years ago and very quickly became one of the most popular mid-year sales in those territories. And although the online retailer took its time to launch Down Under, Amazon is finally hosting Australia's first ever Prime Day.

The highly anticipated shopping event has kicked off and will continue for 36 hours, ending at midnight today, July 17. To participate, however, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member.

In Australia, Amazon Prime costs $6.99 a month, or $59 a year. However, as an introductory offer, Amazon has reduced the monthly subscription to $4.99, with the offer ending in January 31, 2019. For those signing up for Prime, the monthly cost will revert to $6.99 a month from February 2019 onwards.

But there is a 30-day free trial. So if you just want to give the service a trial run, now would be a good time to sign up and you can shop to your heart's content during Prime Day.

Prime Day Australia 2018: All the best deals

Prime Day deals can bring you plenty of savings with speedy delivery times, but it can be rather time consuming to sift through pages and pages of deals to look for the best tech deals.

And given each deal goes live at a different time, we've tried to make things easy by listing all the big discounts on the best gadgets right here as and when the sale on the item begins.

Note that we'll be adding new products to this page throughout the day, so be sure to REFRESH this page to make sure you're seeing the latest deals!

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle | was $319 now $199 If you missed this yesterday, you can jump in now. Get amongst the current generation of consoles with this exceptional Xbox One S bundle. You’ll get an awesome Minecraft-skinned version of the 1TB Xbox One S console along with a download of the full game and a Minecraft-skinned controller.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50SE wireless NC headphones | was $262.11 now $189.99 For a pair of excellent sounding noise cancelling cans, the HD 4.50SE is surprisingly affordable even when not on sale, but if you’re after a set of active noise cancelling headphones that won’t cost an arm and a leg, then grab these for just $190.View Deal

Satechi USB Type-C hub/dock | was $139.95 now $100 For a sleek, port-heavy companion to your latest MacBook Pro, you’ll be wanting to check out this hub from Satechi. The dock features HDMI, Thunderbolt (40Gbs), SD/MicroSD card reader, 2x USB 3.0 ports and comes in a stylish Space Grey to boot.View Deal

TP-Link smart LED light bulb | was $42 now $27.99 Getting set up with a smart lighting system that works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s HomeKit need not be too expensive, especially when you can get TP-Link’s excellent smart bulbs for lesser than their usual retail value. These bulbs are 50W soft white lights that are dimmable.View Deal

Strong Quad Core HD media player | was $178 now $159.20 Equipped with 4K Ultra HD resolution, this media player is powered by Android 6. Although slightly dated, it’s still more than capable of handling you 4K media files and content from streaming sites like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime. It features 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, 2 USB ports and one microSD card reader. And, for a limited time, comes with a discount of 20%.View Deal

Nintendo Switch console | was $398 now $315 UPDATE: Like yesterday, the Switch has sold out within minutes, but you can join the waitlist and see if you are able to score yourself a console for less. Nintendo’s latest console is brimming with excellent titles, from the latest Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild to Super Mario Odyssey, and it has barely seen a price drop in recent months. Grab it in Neon from Amazon’s Prime day sales and save big time.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell | was $149 now $99.99 See, hear and speak to anyone who’s at your front door from anywhere, even if you aren’t at home, thanks to the Ring Video Doorbell’s companion app. Add to your home’s security for just $100, down from $149.View Deal

Sennheiser RS 185 headphones | was $539.93 now $429.99 Designed with the audiophile in mind, the RS 185 features lossless 2.4GHz wireless technology with the charger waking up as soon as the headset is switched on. It might look clunky, but it’s lightweight and comfortable and now comes with a discount of nearly $110. That’s 20% off the listed price.View Deal

Sonos One smart speaker | was $295 now $249.99 Sonos has always delivered room-filling rich sound with all its speakers and the Alexa-enabled Sonos One is no exception. With touch controls, a companion app and the ability to pair two Sonos One speakers to set up a multi-room system, there’s plenty you can get out of this smart speaker, now on sale for $250, saving you $45.View Deal

Bose QC35 II wireless headphones (Silver) | was $471.99 now $329.99 Along with its world-class noise canceling functionality, the Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) wireless headphones are renowned for their sound quality and built-in Google Assistant features. At $329.99, they’re $85 off the normal price. Available in silver.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card + adapter | was $106.95 now $59.99 If you’re anything like us and you get click-happy when taking pictures or shooting footage, you’ll need this 200GB microSD card. And while the higher storage capacities are usually rather expensive, you can get this whopper for just over $68.View Deal

Nuraphone wireless headphones | was $499 now $374.25 Experience the revolution in personalised audio with the incredible Nuraphone. Quickly create your audio profile and hear sound as it was intended for your ears. Turn up the immersion mode and feel the bass hitting you like you’re at a concert (don’t worry, you can turn this down if you don’t quite like the front row).View Deal

Beats Studio wireless headphones | was $299.99 now $254.99 With 30-foot range for Bluetooth connectivity, a 12-hour battery life and a comfortable fit along with the promise of good sound quality, these Beats Studio wireless cans are currently discounted by 15%.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | was $69 now $49 This is the first time the Fire TV Stick has gone on sale in Australia, so now would be a great time to snag one for $20 off so you can watch all your favourite shows and movies on Amazon Prime, Netflix or any other streaming service you prefer. Just plug it in and it’s ready to go.View Deal

Amazon Echo | was $149 now $109 Get set up with home automation with Alexa at your beck and call. This Prime Day, Amazon has reduced the price of the Echo smart speaker by $40, making it the cheapest we’ve seen till date. And it’s available in three colours: Sandstone , Heather Grey and Charcoal .View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot | was $79 now $39 If you’re short on space at home but still want Alexa for company, the Echo Dot is the perfect option. It’s the Echo’s smaller sibling and does everything the bigger brother can do, for a low price of just $39 this Prime Day. The Echo Dot is available in white and black .View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus | was $229 now $114.50 Bigger in size, bigger in sound, and all the help you can get from Alexa for 50% off, making it the cheapest bargain Amazon has offered on the largest Echo device.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot | was $199 now $149 It’s small, it’s Alexa-enabled and it sports a display so you can watch news clips, YouTube videos, make video calls and much more, all for the price of $149. That’s a saving of $50 on the usual RRP, and it’s available in black and white .View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | was $179 now $129 When looking for an ereader, there are a few different price tiers and quality options, but the Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent all-rounder with a bumped-up pixel count and less sluggish screen than its predecessors. Knock off close to a third of the cost by nabbing it in the Prime Day sale.View Deal

Amazon Kindle ereader | was $109 now $79 Looking to enter the wonderful world of ereaders but a little put off by some of the prices? The original Kindle is an excellent option to get you started and covers a good majority of the features you’ll find in the pricier alternatives. Save $30 on the Kindle right now.View Deal

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One) | was $99.95 now $19.99 Jump into the latest Assassin’s Creed title and explore the heights of the pyramids and the depths of the tombs as you free-run your way around Ancient Egypt. You can save a huge amount if you’re looking for the Xbox One version.View Deal

Call of Duty WWII for Xbox One, PS4, and PC | was $48 now $19.99 If you’ve played first person shooters in the last decade then you’ve likely played, or at least heard of, the Call of Duty series. With Call of Duty WWI, the series returns to its roots with a WWII setting. You can get it on PS4 , Xbox One or PC for only $19.99.View Deal

DJI Spark Fly More Combo | was $758 now $639 Unleash your inner Jedi and control this pint-sized drone with your hand – just be sure to use the propeller guards that come with the Fly More Combo, which now cost the same as the drone alone. So save yourself $119 and get this amazing bundle.View Deal

DJI Spark | was $628 now $499 If you aren’t too keen on getting the extra paraphernalia that comes with the Spark’s Fly More Combo, then the drone alone is also on sale this Prime Day, flying in with a saving of $129. That's 21% off on the listed price.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | was $256.49 now $139.99 For those looking for a more elaborate (or perhaps moody) set of smart bulbs to kick off their smart home, you can score the white AND colour Philips Hue starter kit for close to half price in this deal. The Ambiance kit comes with the standardised Edison screw (E27) and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.View Deal

Philips Hue White starter kit | was $139 now $71.99 If you want to set up a smart lighting system without the oomph of colour and ambience, the white Edison Screw (E27) two-bulb A60 starter kit on sale with a saving of $67.View Deal

Astivita 31.5-inch WQHD Frameless LED Monitor | was $419 now $303.20 For those looking at a cheap but reliable gaming monitor, the Astivita looks excellent on paper – 2ms response time, WQHD (1,440 x 2,560) resolution, 31.5-inch frameless display, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 20,000,000:1.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 | was $849 now $579 Put your feet up and let someone else do the vacuuming for you. This little droid will take care of the cleaning for you and save you $270. If you’ve gotten yourself a new Alexa smart speaker or have a Google Home, you can even control the iRobot with your voice.View Deal