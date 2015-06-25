7 handy search shortcuts to master OS X Yosemite Spotlight

Spotlight has gotten better over time, such as when when Quick Look made it possible to preview files selected within Spotlight results. OS X Yosemite brings more changes to the feature's functionality and visual design.

Instead of a drop-down menu anchored to the OS X menu bar, Spotlight now opens in the center of the screen. And most importantly, Apple has greatly expanded the scope of what Spotlight can search for, and has even added a few fun tricks.

Fine tuning

You can fine-tune Spotlight using the Spotlight System Preferences pane. Select the Search Results tab and you'll see a list of categories Spotlight can find results for. Use the tick boxes to enable or disable categories according to your preferences, and drag the categories up or down to change the order in which they appear in search results.

To get started, press Command + Space (or the Spotlight icon in the menu bar), and Spotlight opens up center screen. As you type, it will provide suggestions. To accept one, tap the right cursor key. You can add to your search term. Pressing Return will launch the top hit.

Now let's take a look at all the cool stuff Spotlight can do!