How To Remove the iPhone 4 SIM Card

Removing the iPhone 4 SIM card is a simple procedure with the right tool.

A paper clip.

Follow our directions below to remove the iPhone 4 SIM card.

The SIM tray is located on the right side of the iPhone 4,

Like the rest of the iPhones, there is a small hole used to release the SIM tray

A paper clip is the tool of choice.

Place the paper clip in the hole a press in firmly. Make sure the paper clip fits in the hole.

The tray should pop out slighty after applying pressure.

Pull the tray out the rest of the way with your fingers.

The iPhone 4 uses a MicroSIM that just pops out of the tray.

Pop the SIM back into the tray and slide it back in when finished.

After the tray is slide back in, it should be flush with the edge of the iPhone 4.

